All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2907 Sunset Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2907 Sunset Bend
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 PM

2907 Sunset Bend

2907 Sunset Bend · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2907 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX 78244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home. Home offers a kitchen with an island/breakfast bar that looks onto the family room. Included are stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. There is a plethora of space and natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs, gameroom/family room and carpet throughout the spacious second level of the home. The master bathroom includes a separate shower/tub and double vanity. Other features you may enjoy are a covered porch, covered back patio with a step down to walk way and privacy fencing. Home is located near 10, RAFB, Wagner HS and a local shopping/eatery center. Visit this beautiful home today, it is a must see!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Sunset Bend have any available units?
2907 Sunset Bend has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Sunset Bend have?
Some of 2907 Sunset Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Sunset Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Sunset Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Sunset Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 Sunset Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2907 Sunset Bend offer parking?
No, 2907 Sunset Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2907 Sunset Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Sunset Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Sunset Bend have a pool?
No, 2907 Sunset Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Sunset Bend have accessible units?
No, 2907 Sunset Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Sunset Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 Sunset Bend has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2907 Sunset Bend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity