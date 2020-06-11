2907 Sunset Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home. Home offers a kitchen with an island/breakfast bar that looks onto the family room. Included are stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. There is a plethora of space and natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs, gameroom/family room and carpet throughout the spacious second level of the home. The master bathroom includes a separate shower/tub and double vanity. Other features you may enjoy are a covered porch, covered back patio with a step down to walk way and privacy fencing. Home is located near 10, RAFB, Wagner HS and a local shopping/eatery center. Visit this beautiful home today, it is a must see!

Contact us to schedule a showing.