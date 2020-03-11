2903 Green Run Ln

Amenities

This stunning 3/2.5 family friendly home in desirable Oak Meadow neighborhood, features an open floor plan with spacious living and dinning room combo, large entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk in pantry w/built ins. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath w/custom cabinets, quartz countertops and spacious shower with dual showerheads and oversized tub in second bathroom. Wood like tile and new laminate floors. Enjoy backyard oversize covered patio.