San Antonio, TX
2903 Green Run Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

2903 Green Run Ln

2903 Green Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Green Run Lane, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3/2.5 family friendly home in desirable Oak Meadow neighborhood, features an open floor plan with spacious living and dinning room combo, large entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk in pantry w/built ins. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath w/custom cabinets, quartz countertops and spacious shower with dual showerheads and oversized tub in second bathroom. Wood like tile and new laminate floors. Enjoy backyard oversize covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Green Run Ln have any available units?
2903 Green Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Green Run Ln have?
Some of 2903 Green Run Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Green Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Green Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Green Run Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Green Run Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2903 Green Run Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Green Run Ln offers parking.
Does 2903 Green Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Green Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Green Run Ln have a pool?
No, 2903 Green Run Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Green Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 2903 Green Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Green Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 Green Run Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
