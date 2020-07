Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

2814 Rancho Mirage Available 06/15/20 Beauty in Encino Park - You won't want to miss this home on large lot in Encino Park with open floor plan. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. One of the secondary bedrooms can be used as a second master. One Master is downstairs. Closets in this house are huge. Backyard has storage shed and beautiful deck perfect for entertaining. NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3267078)