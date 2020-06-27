All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 279 Caddo St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
279 Caddo St.
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

279 Caddo St.

279 Caddo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

279 Caddo, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful Home, Large Yard, Fenced - Property Id: 73125

Beautiful home with Central-Air, front and back yard fenced in, storage room in backyard, long driveway inside fenced yard from street to backyard. Lot's of inside-the-fence parking. Looking for a responsible tenant who wants a long-term home. The home is 750 square feet, 1-bedroom, inside laundry room, big kitchen, open dining and living room, large bathroom. Appliances are not included. This beautiful home is in very clean and in good condition. Enjoy having family over to your new home for Sunday BBQ's in the big shaded fenced-in backyard!

Text us if interested and you meet criteria below... 210-504-9711

When you apply, background is checked for "criminal, credit, work, and past rental history". Tenant required to get basic renters insurance. To apply must have:
1) verifiablework history and income of at least $2,000/mo
2) recent history renting that can be verified
3) Good credit history
4) No smoking or pets accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/73125p
Property Id 73125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5215218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Caddo St. have any available units?
279 Caddo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Caddo St. have?
Some of 279 Caddo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Caddo St. currently offering any rent specials?
279 Caddo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Caddo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Caddo St. is pet friendly.
Does 279 Caddo St. offer parking?
Yes, 279 Caddo St. offers parking.
Does 279 Caddo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Caddo St. have a pool?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have a pool.
Does 279 Caddo St. have accessible units?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Caddo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio