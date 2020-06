Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

If I had you need space this is your best bet in town. Master and master bath are in the back with central a/c. ADA Bathroom in the master bedroom. Two living areas....Large Dining room in the center of the home. Gas Dryer and washer hook ups inside. Make this your home soon! Over sized two car garage!