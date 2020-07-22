2715 N PINE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets guest suite bbq/grill

Chic Urban Living in Brackenridge Court! Spacious, Open living area on second floor boasts island kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and built-in wine fridge! Oversized Master suite on third floor offers large bathroom and walk-in closet. Offers Guest suite on main level for convenience! Breezy Rooftop Terrace offers a great space for relaxation and entertaining. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION-Walkability! Minutes from The Pearl, Downtown, Riverwalk, Doseum and tons of shopping & restaurants.