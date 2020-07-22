All apartments in San Antonio
2715 N PINE ST
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

2715 N PINE ST

2715 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 North Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Chic Urban Living in Brackenridge Court! Spacious, Open living area on second floor boasts island kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and built-in wine fridge! Oversized Master suite on third floor offers large bathroom and walk-in closet. Offers Guest suite on main level for convenience! Breezy Rooftop Terrace offers a great space for relaxation and entertaining. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION-Walkability! Minutes from The Pearl, Downtown, Riverwalk, Doseum and tons of shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N PINE ST have any available units?
2715 N PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 N PINE ST have?
Some of 2715 N PINE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 N PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2715 N PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2715 N PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2715 N PINE ST offers parking.
Does 2715 N PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 N PINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N PINE ST have a pool?
No, 2715 N PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2715 N PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 2715 N PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
