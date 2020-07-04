All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2706 Lake Meadow Street

Location

2706 Lake Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
You must see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the desired E.C.I.S.D. Home offers lots of natural light, and open living area that opens up to a family room with a fireplace. Nice cozy kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and an opening to the family room. There is new carpet/vinyl/flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. Fenced in yard with patio slab and mature trees in the front yard. Home is walking distance from elementary school and convenient to 410 & shopping centers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have any available units?
2706 Lake Meadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have?
Some of 2706 Lake Meadow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Lake Meadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Lake Meadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Lake Meadow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street offer parking?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have a pool?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Lake Meadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Lake Meadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

