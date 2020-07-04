2706 Lake Meadow Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

You must see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the desired E.C.I.S.D. Home offers lots of natural light, and open living area that opens up to a family room with a fireplace. Nice cozy kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and an opening to the family room. There is new carpet/vinyl/flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. Fenced in yard with patio slab and mature trees in the front yard. Home is walking distance from elementary school and convenient to 410 & shopping centers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.