Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2627 CROWN ARBOR DR - One week FREE RENT for anyone who places an application before 2/28/19. Crown Meadows West, living room only, kitchen separate, washer dryer next to kitchen, sliding door exit to backyard, shed outside with shelving & additional room for storage, 2 parking spaces in front of home, Off Culebra & lots of restaurants, close to 410 and/or Potranco/151, HEB around the corner, bus stop 1 block away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4637784)