2611 Eisenhauer #501

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Lovely Downstairs Condo - This is your opportunity to rent an amazing ground floor, end unit condo tucked between Alamo Heights & Terrell Hills! Lovely 2 bed/2 bath with foyer entry, ample space, updated showers (WOW!), stainless steel appliances, indoor washer and dryer. This beautifully maintained unit is bright and open with plantation shutters, crown molding, wood-look laminate floors and a spacious living/dining area with fireplace. Outside space includes a covered private patio, extra storage, covered parking, & pool!



