San Antonio, TX
2611 Eisenhauer #501
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2611 Eisenhauer #501

2611 Eisenhauer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Lovely Downstairs Condo - This is your opportunity to rent an amazing ground floor, end unit condo tucked between Alamo Heights & Terrell Hills! Lovely 2 bed/2 bath with foyer entry, ample space, updated showers (WOW!), stainless steel appliances, indoor washer and dryer. This beautifully maintained unit is bright and open with plantation shutters, crown molding, wood-look laminate floors and a spacious living/dining area with fireplace. Outside space includes a covered private patio, extra storage, covered parking, & pool!

(RLNE4823140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have any available units?
2611 Eisenhauer #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have?
Some of 2611 Eisenhauer #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Eisenhauer #501 currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Eisenhauer #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Eisenhauer #501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 offers parking.
Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 has a pool.
Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have accessible units?
No, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Eisenhauer #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Eisenhauer #501 does not have units with dishwashers.

