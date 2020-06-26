All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
2607 AMETHYST DR
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

2607 AMETHYST DR

2607 Amethyst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Amethyst Drive, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
WOW! NOW AVAILABLE AT $1900/MO! Ready for Fast Move-In! Very well maintained 4 bedroom in Encino Ridge!! 2 Living/2 Dining. No carpet! Light & Bright! Huge Gameroom upstairs! Fabulous outdoor entertaining on huge extended back patio area. Walk to shopping! Smoking outside only. Pet on case-by-case basis. Why rent an apartment when you can live in this spacious, well-maintained home?! Desirable North Central location. Lots of nearby shopping & entertainment. Excellent NEISD/Johnson High! Don't delay!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 AMETHYST DR have any available units?
2607 AMETHYST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 AMETHYST DR have?
Some of 2607 AMETHYST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 AMETHYST DR currently offering any rent specials?
2607 AMETHYST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 AMETHYST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 AMETHYST DR is pet friendly.
Does 2607 AMETHYST DR offer parking?
Yes, 2607 AMETHYST DR offers parking.
Does 2607 AMETHYST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 AMETHYST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 AMETHYST DR have a pool?
No, 2607 AMETHYST DR does not have a pool.
Does 2607 AMETHYST DR have accessible units?
No, 2607 AMETHYST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 AMETHYST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 AMETHYST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
