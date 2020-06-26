2607 AMETHYST DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

WOW! NOW AVAILABLE AT $1900/MO! Ready for Fast Move-In! Very well maintained 4 bedroom in Encino Ridge!! 2 Living/2 Dining. No carpet! Light & Bright! Huge Gameroom upstairs! Fabulous outdoor entertaining on huge extended back patio area. Walk to shopping! Smoking outside only. Pet on case-by-case basis. Why rent an apartment when you can live in this spacious, well-maintained home?! Desirable North Central location. Lots of nearby shopping & entertainment. Excellent NEISD/Johnson High! Don't delay!!