2526 MOSS BLUFF ST

2526 Moss Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78232 North Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
range
Lovely home with luxury swimming pool in sought-after area. Tile floors throughout home. Separate living/dining with cozy fireplace in open floor plan. Nice-sized bedrooms with walk in closets and a third bedroom that can substitute as a game room. Nice kitchen with new oven/stove and inside utility room. Beautiful swimming pool in a private backyard setting backing up to a greenbelt with large decks offering a perfect setting to escape the long hot days of Summer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
