2526 MOSS BLUFF ST

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace game room range

Lovely home with luxury swimming pool in sought-after area. Tile floors throughout home. Separate living/dining with cozy fireplace in open floor plan. Nice-sized bedrooms with walk in closets and a third bedroom that can substitute as a game room. Nice kitchen with new oven/stove and inside utility room. Beautiful swimming pool in a private backyard setting backing up to a greenbelt with large decks offering a perfect setting to escape the long hot days of Summer!