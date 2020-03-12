All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2525 Lake Louise Dr

2525 Lake Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Lake Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage, 2 Living Areas, all tile flooring, carpet in the master bedroom, large back yard, separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom great for mother in law or live-in maid. Quarterly Pest Control and Monthly Lawn Maintenance to be included with the rent.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5557406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have any available units?
2525 Lake Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2525 Lake Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Lake Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Lake Louise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Lake Louise Dr offers parking.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Lake Louise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Lake Louise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
