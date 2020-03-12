2525 Lake Louise Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage, 2 Living Areas, all tile flooring, carpet in the master bedroom, large back yard, separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom great for mother in law or live-in maid. Quarterly Pest Control and Monthly Lawn Maintenance to be included with the rent.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
