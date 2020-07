Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand-New 2017 built rental in sought after 78209. This beautiful duplex in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you seek. Stainless steel high-end Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size washer/dryer, are included. A huge 2 car attached garage is an amenity you will be hard-pressed to find with other rental homes. Built by eco-friendly Imagine Built Homes, means reduced utility costs! Bike or walk to Witte Museum, Doseum, The Pearl District.