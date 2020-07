Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely town home loaded with upgrades. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths , 2 car rear entry garage. Spacious kitchen with with SS appliances, refrigerator & microwave. Large family rooms with ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Powder room down and 2 full baths on second floor. Full size utility room on second floor with top quality washer and dryer. Spacious rooms with large closets, ceiling fans& window coverings. Property is clean and ready. EZ to show anytime.