Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2504 Grayson Way
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2504 Grayson Way

2504 Grayson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Charming 2-story townhome is perfect! - This charming Townhouse is located in a quiet part of the community, near shopping and very convenient to great restaurants and entertainment. It has a Open floor plan, with all bedrooms upstairs. Features a 2 car garage with garage door remotes - large open area just outside your front door to play if you so choose and no yard maintenance. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar with all appliances included! Call today to schedule your showing appointment!

Sch: North East I.S.D
Elem: Thousand Oaks
Middle: Bradley
High: Macarthur

(RLNE5109955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Grayson Way have any available units?
2504 Grayson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2504 Grayson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Grayson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Grayson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Grayson Way is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Grayson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Grayson Way offers parking.
Does 2504 Grayson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Grayson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Grayson Way have a pool?
No, 2504 Grayson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Grayson Way have accessible units?
No, 2504 Grayson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Grayson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Grayson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Grayson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Grayson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
