2504 Grayson Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Charming 2-story townhome is perfect! - This charming Townhouse is located in a quiet part of the community, near shopping and very convenient to great restaurants and entertainment. It has a Open floor plan, with all bedrooms upstairs. Features a 2 car garage with garage door remotes - large open area just outside your front door to play if you so choose and no yard maintenance. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar with all appliances included! Call today to schedule your showing appointment!



Sch: North East I.S.D

Elem: Thousand Oaks

Middle: Bradley

High: Macarthur



(RLNE5109955)