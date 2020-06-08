All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

248 Clifford CT 1

248 Clifford Ct · No Longer Available
Location

248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268

Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures. New kitchen with large french-door refrigerator, plus laundry room with washer/dryer. Granite countertops, Shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, new flooring, new range. One fully remodeled bathroom with tile showers, new vanity and fixtures. Ten (10) foot ceilings throughout. Two year old central air conditioning system with R-30 attic insulation and R-19 walls. All new appliances. This unit can not compare to any you have seen. Finest dwelling in this area. Close to downtown (5 minutes). Close to McCreless Shopping Center (1.5 mi), two blocks to I-37, close to school and churches.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226268
Property Id 226268

(RLNE5780028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Clifford CT 1 have any available units?
248 Clifford CT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Clifford CT 1 have?
Some of 248 Clifford CT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Clifford CT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
248 Clifford CT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Clifford CT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Clifford CT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 248 Clifford CT 1 offer parking?
No, 248 Clifford CT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 248 Clifford CT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Clifford CT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Clifford CT 1 have a pool?
No, 248 Clifford CT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 248 Clifford CT 1 have accessible units?
No, 248 Clifford CT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Clifford CT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Clifford CT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
