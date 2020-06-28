24719 Crescent Run

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 and a half house in an established community in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio. The grand entry with an architectural niche leads to an open living area where a large family room and flows into the kitchen area. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite. The master bath includes a separate shower, double sink vanity, whirlpool tub, and generous walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and great loft area upstairs. Large backyard w/ patio! Open house Sunday Sept. 29th from 2pm-4pm!! Come by and see this fantastic house!!