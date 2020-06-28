All apartments in San Antonio
24719 Crescent Run
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

24719 Crescent Run

24719 Crescent Run · No Longer Available
Location

24719 Crescent Run, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 and a half house in an established community in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio. The grand entry with an architectural niche leads to an open living area where a large family room and flows into the kitchen area. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite. The master bath includes a separate shower, double sink vanity, whirlpool tub, and generous walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and great loft area upstairs. Large backyard w/ patio! Open house Sunday Sept. 29th from 2pm-4pm!! Come by and see this fantastic house!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24719 Crescent Run have any available units?
24719 Crescent Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 24719 Crescent Run have?
Some of 24719 Crescent Run's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24719 Crescent Run currently offering any rent specials?
24719 Crescent Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24719 Crescent Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 24719 Crescent Run is pet friendly.
Does 24719 Crescent Run offer parking?
No, 24719 Crescent Run does not offer parking.
Does 24719 Crescent Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24719 Crescent Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24719 Crescent Run have a pool?
Yes, 24719 Crescent Run has a pool.
Does 24719 Crescent Run have accessible units?
No, 24719 Crescent Run does not have accessible units.
Does 24719 Crescent Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24719 Crescent Run has units with dishwashers.
