All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 24710 CRESCENT RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
24710 CRESCENT RUN
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

24710 CRESCENT RUN

24710 Crescent Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24710 Crescent Run, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story Gem in the heart of Stone Oak. 3 bedrooms 2 bath many upgrades. Granite counters, laminate wood floors, covered patio, open floor plan, high ceilings, Fireplace in Living Room , solar attic fan and radiant barrier in attic. Master has 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, updated mirrors. Tasteful designer color scheme. Easy to maintain yard. This house has easy access to everything Schools, Church, Restaurants, Hospital, Whole foods, Target & HEB. Immediate occupancy and includes refrigerator. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER TENANT VACATES ON May 30, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have any available units?
24710 CRESCENT RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have?
Some of 24710 CRESCENT RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24710 CRESCENT RUN currently offering any rent specials?
24710 CRESCENT RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24710 CRESCENT RUN pet-friendly?
No, 24710 CRESCENT RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN offer parking?
Yes, 24710 CRESCENT RUN offers parking.
Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24710 CRESCENT RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have a pool?
No, 24710 CRESCENT RUN does not have a pool.
Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have accessible units?
No, 24710 CRESCENT RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 24710 CRESCENT RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 24710 CRESCENT RUN does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio