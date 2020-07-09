24710 CRESCENT RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One story Gem in the heart of Stone Oak. 3 bedrooms 2 bath many upgrades. Granite counters, laminate wood floors, covered patio, open floor plan, high ceilings, Fireplace in Living Room , solar attic fan and radiant barrier in attic. Master has 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, updated mirrors. Tasteful designer color scheme. Easy to maintain yard. This house has easy access to everything Schools, Church, Restaurants, Hospital, Whole foods, Target & HEB. Immediate occupancy and includes refrigerator. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER TENANT VACATES ON May 30, 2020