246 Pleasanton Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in the Esperanza Subdivision! This home is move in ready, professionally cleaned carpet and home! Open Concept! Generous sized master with walk in closet, his and hers sink, and ceiling fan! Water Softner! Covered Patio! Corner lot with side gate entrance to back yard with kennel/storage. Neighborhood Park and Playground. Easy access to Palo Alto College, restaurants, shopping, parks and loop 410. Move in Ready! Real Clean! Call Today! Pet Friendly!