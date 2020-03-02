All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

246 Pleasanton Circle

246 Pleasanton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

246 Pleasanton Circle, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in the Esperanza Subdivision! This home is move in ready, professionally cleaned carpet and home! Open Concept! Generous sized master with walk in closet, his and hers sink, and ceiling fan! Water Softner! Covered Patio! Corner lot with side gate entrance to back yard with kennel/storage. Neighborhood Park and Playground. Easy access to Palo Alto College, restaurants, shopping, parks and loop 410. Move in Ready! Real Clean! Call Today! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Pleasanton Circle have any available units?
246 Pleasanton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Pleasanton Circle have?
Some of 246 Pleasanton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Pleasanton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
246 Pleasanton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Pleasanton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Pleasanton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 246 Pleasanton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 246 Pleasanton Circle offers parking.
Does 246 Pleasanton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Pleasanton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Pleasanton Circle have a pool?
No, 246 Pleasanton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 246 Pleasanton Circle have accessible units?
No, 246 Pleasanton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Pleasanton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Pleasanton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
