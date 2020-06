Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

25X16 DECK OVERLOOKING OAK STUDDED LOT BACKING TO GREENBELT AREA WITH DEER OTHER WILDLIFE. THIS HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY, DINING AND HALL. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ROOM OVERLOOKING BACKYARD. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST, LAUNDRY & PANTRY. BIG WALK IN 12X6 PANTRY. OVER SIZED SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. UPSTAIRS FAMILY ROOM COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH OFFICE/COMPUTER AREA. GOOD ACCESS TO 1604. NEW CARPET AND PAINT INTERIOR.