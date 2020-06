Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You wont find a nicer or more move in ready home than this! Fully renovated 3/2/2 on large .38 acre corner lot. Established and respected Inspiration Hills neighborhood. New roof and HVAC - HUGE family room with vaulted ceilings - Extra large driveway - 2 living areas - home office - HUGE garage. Only thing missing is a new family ready to make some memories. Easily get to 410 via Callaghan or Bandera Rd or I-10 downtown via Bandera Rd