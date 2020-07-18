All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
23807 Stately Oaks
23807 Stately Oaks

23807 Stateley Oaks · (210) 389-1357
Location

23807 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2343 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Home in one of Stone Oaks most prestigious neighborhoods. This 3 Story townhouse has all the charm needed to make this "home". Endless upgrades both inside and out. Custom deck, wood shutters in master suite, backsplash ,upgraded appliances, custom closets, outdoor green egg grill, central vacuum, elfa closets, three full baths, fire place, office area second floor, sitting area and wood floors of master bedroom, spa bath double shower master bath Located in a quiet and cozy section close to the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23807 Stately Oaks have any available units?
23807 Stately Oaks has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23807 Stately Oaks have?
Some of 23807 Stately Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23807 Stately Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
23807 Stately Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23807 Stately Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 23807 Stately Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23807 Stately Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 23807 Stately Oaks offers parking.
Does 23807 Stately Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23807 Stately Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23807 Stately Oaks have a pool?
No, 23807 Stately Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 23807 Stately Oaks have accessible units?
No, 23807 Stately Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 23807 Stately Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 23807 Stately Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
