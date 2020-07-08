23619 SILVERSMITH

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful 3 BR/3 BA home in Heights of Stone Oak! Popular floor plan with dining room, living room, and separate office. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout downstairs living areas. The master suite & one secondary bed and full bath are downstairs. Upstairs has a large game room and 3rd bedroom and full bath. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. Refrigerator is included! Spacious master suite features bay windows, dual vanities, and separate tub/shower. Guarded neighborhood access, sprinkler system, water softener. Luxury living at an affordable price!