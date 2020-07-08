All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 23619 SILVERSMITH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23619 SILVERSMITH
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

23619 SILVERSMITH

23619 Silversmith · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23619 Silversmith, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful 3 BR/3 BA home in Heights of Stone Oak! Popular floor plan with dining room, living room, and separate office. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout downstairs living areas. The master suite & one secondary bed and full bath are downstairs. Upstairs has a large game room and 3rd bedroom and full bath. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. Refrigerator is included! Spacious master suite features bay windows, dual vanities, and separate tub/shower. Guarded neighborhood access, sprinkler system, water softener. Luxury living at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23619 SILVERSMITH have any available units?
23619 SILVERSMITH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23619 SILVERSMITH have?
Some of 23619 SILVERSMITH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23619 SILVERSMITH currently offering any rent specials?
23619 SILVERSMITH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23619 SILVERSMITH pet-friendly?
No, 23619 SILVERSMITH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23619 SILVERSMITH offer parking?
Yes, 23619 SILVERSMITH offers parking.
Does 23619 SILVERSMITH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23619 SILVERSMITH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23619 SILVERSMITH have a pool?
No, 23619 SILVERSMITH does not have a pool.
Does 23619 SILVERSMITH have accessible units?
No, 23619 SILVERSMITH does not have accessible units.
Does 23619 SILVERSMITH have units with dishwashers?
No, 23619 SILVERSMITH does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio