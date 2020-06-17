All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

234 TANSYL DR

234 Tansyl Drive · (210) 781-7025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Tansyl Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Short-term rental near the medical center, USAA, downtown and more. Fully furnished with washer, dryer, all appliances, cooking necessities, linens, beds (1 king, 1 queen & a twin available for the office), a TV, desks, ALL FURNISHINGS. Driveway holds three cars. Just off the Crossroads of S.A. around Loop 410 & IH 10, you can get to Lackland in 15 mins., downtown, in less than 15, the medical center is 10, USAA, 10-15 and a all retail stores; grocers, mall, theater, etc., are within one mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 TANSYL DR have any available units?
234 TANSYL DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 TANSYL DR have?
Some of 234 TANSYL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 TANSYL DR currently offering any rent specials?
234 TANSYL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 TANSYL DR pet-friendly?
No, 234 TANSYL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 234 TANSYL DR offer parking?
Yes, 234 TANSYL DR does offer parking.
Does 234 TANSYL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 TANSYL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 TANSYL DR have a pool?
No, 234 TANSYL DR does not have a pool.
Does 234 TANSYL DR have accessible units?
No, 234 TANSYL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 234 TANSYL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 TANSYL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
