234 TANSYL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage media room

Short-term rental near the medical center, USAA, downtown and more. Fully furnished with washer, dryer, all appliances, cooking necessities, linens, beds (1 king, 1 queen & a twin available for the office), a TV, desks, ALL FURNISHINGS. Driveway holds three cars. Just off the Crossroads of S.A. around Loop 410 & IH 10, you can get to Lackland in 15 mins., downtown, in less than 15, the medical center is 10, USAA, 10-15 and a all retail stores; grocers, mall, theater, etc., are within one mile.