Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

New, New, New! Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus Loft area upstairs. This home has it all, granite countertops, gas cooking, open floor plan that is great for entertaining, split bedroom floor plan. Fourth bedroom could be an office if needed. Master suite has a huge walk in closet and spacious bathroom. Neighborhood has a playground, pool, and picnic area. Location is convenient to shopping and dining. Schools are Encino, Tejeda, and Johnson.