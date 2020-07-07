All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2333 Mulberry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2333 Mulberry Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:39 PM

2333 Mulberry Ave

2333 West Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2333 West Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84367c5074 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 ***First Month 50% Off If Move In By Aug 1st*** Beautiful One Floor Home With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths And 1 Half Bathroom. Open Floor Plan With Lots Of Light. Spacious Kitchen With Amazing Granite Counters, (Owner Will Install Stainless Steel Appliances And Blinds Once House Gets Rented). Original Hardwood Floors Remain And Have Been Completely Refinished! Spacious Master With Huge Walk In Closet And Beautiful Barn Door. Amazing Backyard With Mature Trees And Lots Of Space. Great Schools!!

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Hardwood Flooring Stove Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Mulberry Ave have any available units?
2333 Mulberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Mulberry Ave have?
Some of 2333 Mulberry Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Mulberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Mulberry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Mulberry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2333 Mulberry Ave offer parking?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Mulberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Mulberry Ave have a pool?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Mulberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Mulberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Mulberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio