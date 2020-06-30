2331 Wild Turkey East

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom have available for rent in the TURKEY CREEK subdivision and NEISD. Home inclusions; black refrigerator, black appliances, newly installed sauna and a glass stand up shower. Home has fresh paint, new flooring and some recent upgrades throughout out the home. Attached garage in the back with a privacy fence and alarm system in place. Conveniently located near 1604 and shopping areas. This cozy recently upgraded town home will not last long. This home is a MUST SEE!!!



