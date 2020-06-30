All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:32 PM

2331 Wild Turkey East

2331 Wild Turkey West · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Wild Turkey West, San Antonio, TX 78232
Lorrence Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
sauna
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
sauna
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom have available for rent in the TURKEY CREEK subdivision and NEISD. Home inclusions; black refrigerator, black appliances, newly installed sauna and a glass stand up shower. Home has fresh paint, new flooring and some recent upgrades throughout out the home. Attached garage in the back with a privacy fence and alarm system in place. Conveniently located near 1604 and shopping areas. This cozy recently upgraded town home will not last long. This home is a MUST SEE!!!

Alarm code: 9198 (to the left of the front door) please disarm immediately and arm upon exiting, lock all doors and turn off lights. Thank you for showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Wild Turkey East have any available units?
2331 Wild Turkey East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Wild Turkey East have?
Some of 2331 Wild Turkey East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Wild Turkey East currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Wild Turkey East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Wild Turkey East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Wild Turkey East is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Wild Turkey East offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Wild Turkey East offers parking.
Does 2331 Wild Turkey East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Wild Turkey East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Wild Turkey East have a pool?
No, 2331 Wild Turkey East does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Wild Turkey East have accessible units?
No, 2331 Wild Turkey East does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Wild Turkey East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Wild Turkey East does not have units with dishwashers.

