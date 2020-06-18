All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

2329 Valencia

2329 Valencia · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78237
Thompson

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
REDUCED!! MOVE IN READY! Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex Available Now!! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous two bedroom home! It has been newly renovated with NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORS! The home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, AND washer/dryer! Convenient location near HWY 90 and HWY 151! Also features off street parking. This home WONT LAST LONG!!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/c84ddc507e

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-beb9e795-546c-4903-86e5-78715428b110

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5394005)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Valencia have any available units?
2329 Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Valencia have?
Some of 2329 Valencia's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Valencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 Valencia is pet friendly.
Does 2329 Valencia offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Valencia offers parking.
Does 2329 Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 Valencia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Valencia have a pool?
No, 2329 Valencia does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Valencia have accessible units?
No, 2329 Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Valencia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Valencia does not have units with dishwashers.

