2327 Elva Forest

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent with spacious covered patio and backyard - Great Location Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent with spacious covered patio and backyard.

4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with first floor featuring all hardwood floors. Running trails, community pool, playgrounds and sports courts nearby, Easy access to 151 and 410 hwy. Close to elementary, middle & high schools, shopping, SeaWorld and Lackland AFB base. Move in Ready!!! Call us now!!!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5267223)