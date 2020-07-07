All apartments in San Antonio
2327 Elva Forest

2327 Elva Forest · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Elva Forest, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent with spacious covered patio and backyard - Great Location Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent with spacious covered patio and backyard.
4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with first floor featuring all hardwood floors. Running trails, community pool, playgrounds and sports courts nearby, Easy access to 151 and 410 hwy. Close to elementary, middle & high schools, shopping, SeaWorld and Lackland AFB base. Move in Ready!!! Call us now!!!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5267223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Elva Forest have any available units?
2327 Elva Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Elva Forest have?
Some of 2327 Elva Forest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Elva Forest currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Elva Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Elva Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Elva Forest is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Elva Forest offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Elva Forest offers parking.
Does 2327 Elva Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Elva Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Elva Forest have a pool?
Yes, 2327 Elva Forest has a pool.
Does 2327 Elva Forest have accessible units?
No, 2327 Elva Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Elva Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Elva Forest does not have units with dishwashers.

