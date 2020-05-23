All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 231 PALO BLANCO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
231 PALO BLANCO ST
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:17 AM

231 PALO BLANCO ST

231 Palo Blanco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

231 Palo Blanco Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready, 3 bedroom 1 bath. Washer, dryer, stove, and fridge all included. Sliding barn door in entry to Master bedroom, Fresh paint, laminate wood floors, and carpet. Big back yard with covered patio and storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have any available units?
231 PALO BLANCO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have?
Some of 231 PALO BLANCO ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 PALO BLANCO ST currently offering any rent specials?
231 PALO BLANCO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 PALO BLANCO ST pet-friendly?
No, 231 PALO BLANCO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST offer parking?
No, 231 PALO BLANCO ST does not offer parking.
Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 PALO BLANCO ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have a pool?
No, 231 PALO BLANCO ST does not have a pool.
Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have accessible units?
No, 231 PALO BLANCO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 231 PALO BLANCO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 PALO BLANCO ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio