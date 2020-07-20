23027 Airedale Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING ONE-STORY HOME , 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH , NEW CARPET ON ALL BEDROOMS , OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE KITCHEN , WOOD FLOORS , PATIO SLAB. MUST SEE IT !!! THIS NOT GOING TO LAST !!!