Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23027 Airedale Ln
23027 Airedale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23027 Airedale Lane, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING ONE-STORY HOME , 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH , NEW CARPET ON ALL BEDROOMS , OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE KITCHEN , WOOD FLOORS , PATIO SLAB. MUST SEE IT !!! THIS NOT GOING TO LAST !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23027 Airedale Ln have any available units?
23027 Airedale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23027 Airedale Ln have?
Some of 23027 Airedale Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23027 Airedale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23027 Airedale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23027 Airedale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 23027 Airedale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 23027 Airedale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23027 Airedale Ln offers parking.
Does 23027 Airedale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23027 Airedale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23027 Airedale Ln have a pool?
No, 23027 Airedale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23027 Airedale Ln have accessible units?
No, 23027 Airedale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23027 Airedale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23027 Airedale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
