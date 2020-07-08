All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:19 PM

23006 Blackwater Road

23006 Blackwater Road · No Longer Available
Location

23006 Blackwater Road, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
hot tub
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property as a fresh and airy feel with high ceilings and lots of windows for natural lighting. Master suite down stairs! Large master bath with separate shower and garden tub with over sized closet. Gourmet kitchen over looks family room & come quipped with all brand new appliances, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash & lots of cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, & game room upstairs. Lovely landscaping and hot tub.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23006 Blackwater Road have any available units?
23006 Blackwater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23006 Blackwater Road have?
Some of 23006 Blackwater Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23006 Blackwater Road currently offering any rent specials?
23006 Blackwater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23006 Blackwater Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23006 Blackwater Road is pet friendly.
Does 23006 Blackwater Road offer parking?
No, 23006 Blackwater Road does not offer parking.
Does 23006 Blackwater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23006 Blackwater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23006 Blackwater Road have a pool?
No, 23006 Blackwater Road does not have a pool.
Does 23006 Blackwater Road have accessible units?
No, 23006 Blackwater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23006 Blackwater Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23006 Blackwater Road does not have units with dishwashers.

