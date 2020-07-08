23006 Blackwater Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room hot tub

Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property as a fresh and airy feel with high ceilings and lots of windows for natural lighting. Master suite down stairs! Large master bath with separate shower and garden tub with over sized closet. Gourmet kitchen over looks family room & come quipped with all brand new appliances, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash & lots of cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, & game room upstairs. Lovely landscaping and hot tub.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.