230 Serna Park

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom home has modern flair and vintage charm. The recent rehab includes a refinish of its already beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bath and designer paint throughout. Large fenced backyard with shaded patio. Convenient to Ft. Sam Houston, downtown, airport.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification. Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.