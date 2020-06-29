All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 230 Serna Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
230 Serna Park
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:08 AM

230 Serna Park

230 Serna Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

230 Serna Park, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home has modern flair and vintage charm. The recent rehab includes a refinish of its already beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bath and designer paint throughout. Large fenced backyard with shaded patio. Convenient to Ft. Sam Houston, downtown, airport.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification. Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Serna Park have any available units?
230 Serna Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 230 Serna Park currently offering any rent specials?
230 Serna Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Serna Park pet-friendly?
No, 230 Serna Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 230 Serna Park offer parking?
No, 230 Serna Park does not offer parking.
Does 230 Serna Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Serna Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Serna Park have a pool?
No, 230 Serna Park does not have a pool.
Does 230 Serna Park have accessible units?
No, 230 Serna Park does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Serna Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Serna Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Serna Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Serna Park does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio