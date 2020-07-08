All apartments in San Antonio
22927 Tornillo Dr
22927 Tornillo Dr

22927 Tornillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22927 Tornillo Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
range
Great house to call home. Enter into a spacious living and dining room with tile and stylish lighting. Prepare meals in the up-graded kitchen with a gas range, white cabinetry, granite and SS appliances. The kitchen opens into a spacious family room complete with a fireplace. Retreat to a spacious master bedroom and spa-like bath. Home offers split bedrooms for added privacy. Relax or entertain on the extended patio while enjoying the lush backyard and mature trees on a greenbelt. NEISD/parks/shopping/HEB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22927 Tornillo Dr have any available units?
22927 Tornillo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22927 Tornillo Dr have?
Some of 22927 Tornillo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22927 Tornillo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22927 Tornillo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22927 Tornillo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22927 Tornillo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22927 Tornillo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22927 Tornillo Dr offers parking.
Does 22927 Tornillo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22927 Tornillo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22927 Tornillo Dr have a pool?
No, 22927 Tornillo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22927 Tornillo Dr have accessible units?
No, 22927 Tornillo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22927 Tornillo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22927 Tornillo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
