22927 Tornillo Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great house to call home. Enter into a spacious living and dining room with tile and stylish lighting. Prepare meals in the up-graded kitchen with a gas range, white cabinetry, granite and SS appliances. The kitchen opens into a spacious family room complete with a fireplace. Retreat to a spacious master bedroom and spa-like bath. Home offers split bedrooms for added privacy. Relax or entertain on the extended patio while enjoying the lush backyard and mature trees on a greenbelt. NEISD/parks/shopping/HEB.