22210 Iso Grifo Ln

Amenities
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms have their own full bath and walk-in closets. Huge loft, Laundry room downstairs, Maid's quarters w/bathroom, huge windows, cover patio, beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet. Close to La Cantera, The RIM, Eilan. Come see it, this is your future home!