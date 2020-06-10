All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22210 Iso Grifo Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

22210 Iso Grifo Ln

22210 Iso Grifo Ln · (210) 216-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Dominion
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms have their own full bath and walk-in closets. Huge loft, Laundry room downstairs, Maid's quarters w/bathroom, huge windows, cover patio, beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet. Close to La Cantera, The RIM, Eilan. Come see it, this is your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have any available units?
22210 Iso Grifo Ln has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have?
Some of 22210 Iso Grifo Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22210 Iso Grifo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22210 Iso Grifo Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22210 Iso Grifo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln does offer parking.
Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have a pool?
No, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have accessible units?
No, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22210 Iso Grifo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 22210 Iso Grifo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22210 Iso Grifo Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity