Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

22203 Park Summit Cove

22203 Park Summit Cove · No Longer Available
Location

22203 Park Summit Cove, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Like new townhome in Champions Village. Corner unit and unparalleled views of a golf course & hillside off the back patio/deck. Direct access to Stone Oak Park. Dramatic entry. Stunning kitchen with granite counters and island. Stainless steel refrigerator. Spacious master with garden tub and extended vanity. Upstairs loft area perfect for a study/work area. Abundant storage. Access to clubhouse/pool/fitness center. Over 2,300 sq ft. Side entry garage. Acclaimed schools. Did we mention the views?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22203 Park Summit Cove have any available units?
22203 Park Summit Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22203 Park Summit Cove have?
Some of 22203 Park Summit Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22203 Park Summit Cove currently offering any rent specials?
22203 Park Summit Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22203 Park Summit Cove pet-friendly?
No, 22203 Park Summit Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22203 Park Summit Cove offer parking?
Yes, 22203 Park Summit Cove offers parking.
Does 22203 Park Summit Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22203 Park Summit Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22203 Park Summit Cove have a pool?
Yes, 22203 Park Summit Cove has a pool.
Does 22203 Park Summit Cove have accessible units?
No, 22203 Park Summit Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 22203 Park Summit Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 22203 Park Summit Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

