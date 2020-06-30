22203 Park Summit Cove

Amenities

Like new townhome in Champions Village. Corner unit and unparalleled views of a golf course & hillside off the back patio/deck. Direct access to Stone Oak Park. Dramatic entry. Stunning kitchen with granite counters and island. Stainless steel refrigerator. Spacious master with garden tub and extended vanity. Upstairs loft area perfect for a study/work area. Abundant storage. Access to clubhouse/pool/fitness center. Over 2,300 sq ft. Side entry garage. Acclaimed schools. Did we mention the views?