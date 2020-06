Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this contemporary and fresh home designed for today's urban dweller. Walk into this three-story dwelling, and enjoy unique design elements including ten-foot ceilings, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage. Located just north of Downtown and minutes from the Pearl and Riverwalk. Come see and rent today.