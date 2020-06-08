All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Lexington

221 Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

221 Lexington Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
*FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED CONDO* in downtown San Antonio! INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Only 1 block from the River walk Museum Reach, with trails extending north to the Pearl Brewery Complex and south to the Downtown Reach and Mission Reach. 1 BR/1 Bath condo faces beautiful open air courtyard in middle of 1st floor. Condo is fully furnished (OR unfurnished, if needed) and kitchen is completely equipped. Access to building and reserved covered parking spot- gated for security. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Lexington have any available units?
221 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Lexington have?
Some of 221 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
221 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 221 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 221 Lexington offer parking?
Yes, 221 Lexington does offer parking.
Does 221 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Lexington have a pool?
No, 221 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 221 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 221 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Lexington has units with dishwashers.
