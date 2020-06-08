221 Lexington

Amenities
*FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED CONDO* in downtown San Antonio! INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Only 1 block from the River walk Museum Reach, with trails extending north to the Pearl Brewery Complex and south to the Downtown Reach and Mission Reach. 1 BR/1 Bath condo faces beautiful open air courtyard in middle of 1st floor. Condo is fully furnished (OR unfurnished, if needed) and kitchen is completely equipped. Access to building and reserved covered parking spot- gated for security. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included!