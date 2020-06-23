21919 DOLOMITE DR

Amenities

Spacious Single Story home in Encino Ridge. Quality shows through with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan! 3 Bedrooms plus a study/Optional 4th. Private Backyard with a view, privacy fence. Upgrades galore including Corian counter tops, tile flooring and back splashes, 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and upgraded carpet. 2 inch faux wood blinds, in-ground sprinkler system, covered patio and more! Close to TPC Pkwy shopping & dining with quick access to 281. NEISD schools.-No Pets, No Exceptions.