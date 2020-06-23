All apartments in San Antonio
21919 DOLOMITE DR
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

21919 DOLOMITE DR

21919 Dolomite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21919 Dolomite Drive, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Story home in Encino Ridge. Quality shows through with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan! 3 Bedrooms plus a study/Optional 4th. Private Backyard with a view, privacy fence. Upgrades galore including Corian counter tops, tile flooring and back splashes, 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and upgraded carpet. 2 inch faux wood blinds, in-ground sprinkler system, covered patio and more! Close to TPC Pkwy shopping & dining with quick access to 281. NEISD schools.-No Pets, No Exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have any available units?
21919 DOLOMITE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have?
Some of 21919 DOLOMITE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21919 DOLOMITE DR currently offering any rent specials?
21919 DOLOMITE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21919 DOLOMITE DR pet-friendly?
No, 21919 DOLOMITE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR offer parking?
Yes, 21919 DOLOMITE DR offers parking.
Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21919 DOLOMITE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have a pool?
No, 21919 DOLOMITE DR does not have a pool.
Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have accessible units?
No, 21919 DOLOMITE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 21919 DOLOMITE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 21919 DOLOMITE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
