Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:50 AM

217 Lotus Avenue - 1

217 Lotus St · No Longer Available
Location

217 Lotus St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Downtown Living without Downtown Pricing! Second Story Apartment in Southtown! Great location in the hottest area of S. A.! Fully remodeled inside, outside & painted. All Utilities Paid plus WiFi. Offers One covered parking spot plus additional parking. Walking distance to Bluestar, Southtown Pizza, Senor Veggie, Rosario's, Hemisfair Park, Riverwalk, Freetail Brewery, Roosevelt Park, Labor Park. Alamodome. A block to the bus stop that goes directly to the downtown area for those nights you dont want to drive after an adult evening on the town! See the Tower of Americas from your window!
Contact (210) 541-2495 or (210) 379-4595
Lavaca is the oldest existing neighborhood in San Antonio. It is defined by its small 19th century vernacular houses built primarily by working class families beginning in the early 1870s. This was approximately the same time that affluent San Antonians were building much larger homes several blocks away in the King William Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

