San Antonio, TX
215 Vance St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

215 Vance St

215 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Vance Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
green community
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
green community
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
This charming 1920s bungalow has been restored using all recycled materials and was awarded The City of San Antonio's Green Building Award for historic retrofit. 908-square-foot first floor features two bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, and a bright kitchen with original vintage cabinetry plus modern appliances. The updated bathroom features a custom and spacious tiled shower. Not included in the 908 sqft are front and back porches and a renovated 450-sqft attic space, accessed by a hidden ship's ladder, and fully finished with a full-sized bed. Perfect for a bonus bedroom, guestroom or great reading or TV nook. The front and back screened porches provide additional living space to people watching in the neighborhood and a fully fenced and private back yard. Washer and dryer provided, just outside the kitchen door. Located in the lively and pedestrian friendly Lavaca area of Southtown, house is an easy walk or bike ride to the SA River, famous downtown sites (Remember the Alamo!), Hemisfair Park, Blue Star entertainment district, local restaurants, yoga studios, art galleries, SWell-Cycle and more. Also well-located for convenient highway access or hop on the VIA Viva bus to Pearl District or Art Museums. The owners spent 4 years restoring this house to its historic and eco-friendly state using locally-source reclaimed lumber, and other reclaimed materials. You'll appreciated the "green" features such well-placed trees, a super-efficient magnetic induction stove, window frosting, LED lighting, low-VOC paint, new metal roof, foam insulation, heat pump HVAC. Energy bills are very low. Rent includes water and internet access. Come see this one-of-kind home. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Vance St have any available units?
215 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Vance St have?
Some of 215 Vance St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Vance St pet-friendly?
No, 215 Vance St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Vance St offer parking?
No, 215 Vance St does not offer parking.
Does 215 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Vance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Vance St have a pool?
No, 215 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 215 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 215 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
