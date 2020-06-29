215 Vance St

Amenities

This charming 1920s bungalow has been restored using all recycled materials and was awarded The City of San Antonio's Green Building Award for historic retrofit. 908-square-foot first floor features two bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, and a bright kitchen with original vintage cabinetry plus modern appliances. The updated bathroom features a custom and spacious tiled shower. Not included in the 908 sqft are front and back porches and a renovated 450-sqft attic space, accessed by a hidden ship's ladder, and fully finished with a full-sized bed. Perfect for a bonus bedroom, guestroom or great reading or TV nook. The front and back screened porches provide additional living space to people watching in the neighborhood and a fully fenced and private back yard. Washer and dryer provided, just outside the kitchen door. Located in the lively and pedestrian friendly Lavaca area of Southtown, house is an easy walk or bike ride to the SA River, famous downtown sites (Remember the Alamo!), Hemisfair Park, Blue Star entertainment district, local restaurants, yoga studios, art galleries, SWell-Cycle and more. Also well-located for convenient highway access or hop on the VIA Viva bus to Pearl District or Art Museums. The owners spent 4 years restoring this house to its historic and eco-friendly state using locally-source reclaimed lumber, and other reclaimed materials. You'll appreciated the "green" features such well-placed trees, a super-efficient magnetic induction stove, window frosting, LED lighting, low-VOC paint, new metal roof, foam insulation, heat pump HVAC. Energy bills are very low. Rent includes water and internet access. Come see this one-of-kind home. You won't be disappointed!