215 N Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

Check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKX8Oz71xbs&feature=youtu.be to learn more about this property. Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also allergy free. The Open Concept floor plan is both relaxing and easy care and extends out to the covered balcony with city views. A large living/dining area opens to the gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances including a double wide SS refrigerator. There is even a breakfast bar for meals on the run or when entertaining your guests. The pretty bedroom is next to a spa like bath with a nice walk-in closet. Even a washer & dryer are already in the condo for your use - all you need to bring are your favorite belongings, unpack, and enjoy. The Vidorra is within walking distance to Sunset Station, St. Paul Square, and our famous Riverwalk offering shops and restaurants galore. 24 hour concierge services provided every day, plus use of a business center, meeting rooms, saltwater pool, exercise gym, 20th floor sky-room and the secured parking garage. Come enjoy the good life!