Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:50 PM

215 N Center

215 Center Street · (210) 477-4862
Location

215 Center Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKX8Oz71xbs&feature=youtu.be to learn more about this property. Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also allergy free. The Open Concept floor plan is both relaxing and easy care and extends out to the covered balcony with city views. A large living/dining area opens to the gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances including a double wide SS refrigerator. There is even a breakfast bar for meals on the run or when entertaining your guests. The pretty bedroom is next to a spa like bath with a nice walk-in closet. Even a washer & dryer are already in the condo for your use - all you need to bring are your favorite belongings, unpack, and enjoy. The Vidorra is within walking distance to Sunset Station, St. Paul Square, and our famous Riverwalk offering shops and restaurants galore. 24 hour concierge services provided every day, plus use of a business center, meeting rooms, saltwater pool, exercise gym, 20th floor sky-room and the secured parking garage. Come enjoy the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Center have any available units?
215 N Center has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 N Center have?
Some of 215 N Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N Center currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Center isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Center pet-friendly?
No, 215 N Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 N Center offer parking?
Yes, 215 N Center does offer parking.
Does 215 N Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Center have a pool?
Yes, 215 N Center has a pool.
Does 215 N Center have accessible units?
No, 215 N Center does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N Center does not have units with dishwashers.
