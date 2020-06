Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VERY NICE OPEN CLEAN LOFT STYLE APARMENT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN MONTE VISTA PROPER WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE PEARL, TRINITY UNIVERSITY, UIW AND DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO. THIS IS OVER THE GARAGE APARTMENT AND THE PROPERTY IS GATED AND INLUDES ONE PARKING SPACE AND WASHER AND DRYER USE. WATER IS PAID BY LANDLORD. PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE.