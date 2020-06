Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Popular floor plan, great location in highly desirable Encino Rio subdivision. Walking distance to Encino Park Elementary and Tejeda Middle school. Many upgrades in the home, wood flooring in office and family room, tiles in kitchen and all bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen. Secondary bed room and full bath downstairs, huge game room upstairs. Some pictures are from previous occupancy. Curtains are for display purposes only and do not stay, blinds stay.