Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New roof March 2020! Wonderful home near shopping, dining, entertainment and close to Lackland AFB. Beautiful three bedrooms, large living/family room and an eat-in kitchen. Nice back yard with a covered patio.***TENANTS MUST HAVE THEIR OWN AGENT SHOW THEM THE PROPERTY. ** NO PETS.