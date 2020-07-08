21138 Sierra Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3/2/2 home features open floor plan, high ceilings in living room, lots of cabinet space in kitchen, large closets in all bedrooms. Interiors repainted last year. EXTERIOR scheduled for misc. touch-up repairs and REPAINT THIS SUMMER. Nice mature trees and storage building in backyard. Covered back patio! Convenient to Encino Park elementary, community pool, and park! DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL 360 DEGREE PHOTOS at https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipMQLZqJJifKTMAO8oPZaBQ3L6fuIDt9iEymAX4Z READY FOR OCCUPANCY Aug 1-3. Available for in-person tours on Saturday b/ween 2:00 - 7:00 w/ 1 hr notice; Monday - Friday 5:00 - 7:00 w/ 2 hrs notice. YOU MUST WEAR A MASK, OR MASKS, FOR ALL IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. Appliance package includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.