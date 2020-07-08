All apartments in San Antonio
21138 Sierra Crest

Location

21138 Sierra Crest, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2/2 home features open floor plan, high ceilings in living room, lots of cabinet space in kitchen, large closets in all bedrooms. Interiors repainted last year. EXTERIOR scheduled for misc. touch-up repairs and REPAINT THIS SUMMER. Nice mature trees and storage building in backyard. Covered back patio! Convenient to Encino Park elementary, community pool, and park! DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL 360 DEGREE PHOTOS at https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipMQLZqJJifKTMAO8oPZaBQ3L6fuIDt9iEymAX4Z READY FOR OCCUPANCY Aug 1-3. Available for in-person tours on Saturday b/ween 2:00 - 7:00 w/ 1 hr notice; Monday - Friday 5:00 - 7:00 w/ 2 hrs notice. YOU MUST WEAR A MASK, OR MASKS, FOR ALL IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. Appliance package includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21138 Sierra Crest have any available units?
21138 Sierra Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21138 Sierra Crest have?
Some of 21138 Sierra Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21138 Sierra Crest currently offering any rent specials?
21138 Sierra Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21138 Sierra Crest pet-friendly?
No, 21138 Sierra Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21138 Sierra Crest offer parking?
Yes, 21138 Sierra Crest offers parking.
Does 21138 Sierra Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21138 Sierra Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21138 Sierra Crest have a pool?
Yes, 21138 Sierra Crest has a pool.
Does 21138 Sierra Crest have accessible units?
No, 21138 Sierra Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 21138 Sierra Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 21138 Sierra Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
