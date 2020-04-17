All apartments in San Antonio
2106 Rawhide Lane

2106 Rawhide Lane · (210) 503-8000
Location

2106 Rawhide Lane, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 Rawhide Lane · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY HOME- Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath in Lackland Teraace - A lovely 3 bedroom 1 Bath home located in the Lackland Terrace Subdivision, near Lackland Air Force Base. This cozy home has been updated with modern fresh colors, wood laminate floors throughout the house with lots of storage areas. A Fireplace accentuates the modern living room.

Garage was converted into family area, with a connecting utility room with washer & Dryer connections. Home also has has a nice room that could be used for a study or work area. Home has a lovely park-like backyard, great for entertaining and also has a secure shed that can be used for additional storage.

To apply visit www.keyrentersanantonio.com and click search rentals.

If any questions, please call Robert Gutierrez at 210-503-8000

(RLNE3794054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Rawhide Lane have any available units?
2106 Rawhide Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Rawhide Lane have?
Some of 2106 Rawhide Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Rawhide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Rawhide Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Rawhide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Rawhide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2106 Rawhide Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Rawhide Lane does offer parking.
Does 2106 Rawhide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Rawhide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Rawhide Lane have a pool?
No, 2106 Rawhide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Rawhide Lane have accessible units?
No, 2106 Rawhide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Rawhide Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Rawhide Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
