2106 Rawhide Lane

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

COZY HOME- Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath in Lackland Teraace - A lovely 3 bedroom 1 Bath home located in the Lackland Terrace Subdivision, near Lackland Air Force Base. This cozy home has been updated with modern fresh colors, wood laminate floors throughout the house with lots of storage areas. A Fireplace accentuates the modern living room.



Garage was converted into family area, with a connecting utility room with washer & Dryer connections. Home also has has a nice room that could be used for a study or work area. Home has a lovely park-like backyard, great for entertaining and also has a secure shed that can be used for additional storage.



To apply visit www.keyrentersanantonio.com and click search rentals.



If any questions, please call Robert Gutierrez at 210-503-8000



(RLNE3794054)