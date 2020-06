Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled home ready for move in! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a very open floor plan with large utility room inside. Home has many updates;new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new paint, central ac/heat, new fixtures to name a few. Only a few blocks away from St Marys University. Min from I10, downtown, 410. Stop by soon,a beauty like this wont last long!!!