20807 Las Lomas Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Beautiful single-story home in Las Lomas is great for entertaining* Stained concrete flooring & ceramic tile flooring throughout the living & dining areas, study, and kitchen*Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances* High ceilings and an open floorplan*Master bedroom is split from the others*Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower*Mature trees and a nice deck in the backyard*Highly rated NEISD shools including Reagan HS!*Neighborhood pool & playground*