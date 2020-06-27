All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

20807 Las Lomas Blvd

20807 Las Lomas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20807 Las Lomas Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Beautiful single-story home in Las Lomas is great for entertaining* Stained concrete flooring & ceramic tile flooring throughout the living & dining areas, study, and kitchen*Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances* High ceilings and an open floorplan*Master bedroom is split from the others*Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower*Mature trees and a nice deck in the backyard*Highly rated NEISD shools including Reagan HS!*Neighborhood pool & playground*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have any available units?
20807 Las Lomas Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have?
Some of 20807 Las Lomas Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20807 Las Lomas Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
20807 Las Lomas Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20807 Las Lomas Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd offers parking.
Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd has a pool.
Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have accessible units?
No, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 20807 Las Lomas Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20807 Las Lomas Blvd has units with dishwashers.
