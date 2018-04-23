All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 208 W CEVALLOS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
208 W CEVALLOS
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

208 W CEVALLOS

208 West Cevallos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

208 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A cozy two-bedroom, two-bath home with SPACIOUS Rooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. Each bedroom has its own bathroom! The laundry room is located in the back of the home and also comes with a washer & dryer! A HUGE backyard great for entertaining guests! GREAT location near downtown nightlife, shopping areas and easy transportation! Very close to downtown,easy highway access, great commercial visibility and potential also Happy Showings! *Please apply at go4rent.com it is a $60.00 application fee for anyone 18 yrs and older. The security deposit is $1250.00**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W CEVALLOS have any available units?
208 W CEVALLOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W CEVALLOS have?
Some of 208 W CEVALLOS's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W CEVALLOS currently offering any rent specials?
208 W CEVALLOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W CEVALLOS pet-friendly?
No, 208 W CEVALLOS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 208 W CEVALLOS offer parking?
No, 208 W CEVALLOS does not offer parking.
Does 208 W CEVALLOS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 W CEVALLOS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W CEVALLOS have a pool?
No, 208 W CEVALLOS does not have a pool.
Does 208 W CEVALLOS have accessible units?
No, 208 W CEVALLOS does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W CEVALLOS have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W CEVALLOS does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio