208 W CEVALLOS

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator

A cozy two-bedroom, two-bath home with SPACIOUS Rooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. Each bedroom has its own bathroom! The laundry room is located in the back of the home and also comes with a washer & dryer! A HUGE backyard great for entertaining guests! GREAT location near downtown nightlife, shopping areas and easy transportation! Very close to downtown,easy highway access, great commercial visibility and potential also Happy Showings! *Please apply at go4rent.com it is a $60.00 application fee for anyone 18 yrs and older. The security deposit is $1250.00**